Two men who died in a quad bike crash in Ranfurly last month were from the United Kingdom.

Police have released the names of the pair killed in the accident on Dome Hill Station in the Kakanui Ranges on March 23.

The men were 50-year-old Gary David Murphy and 55-year-old Trevor Floyd Smith, police said today.

"Police extends its sympathies to their families and friends at this time."

Police and WorkSafe are investigating the crash.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said last month that the incident was "a terrible tragedy".

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives," he said.

Ranfurly is a small town about 110km north of Dunedin.