Two men who died in a quad bike crash in Ranfurly last month were from the United Kingdom.

Police have released the names of the pair killed in the accident on Dome Hill Station in the Kakanui Ranges on March 23.

The men were 50-year-old Gary David Murphy and 55-year-old Trevor Floyd Smith, police said today.

"Police extends its sympathies to their families and friends at this time."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police and WorkSafe are investigating the crash.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said last month that the incident was "a terrible tragedy".

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives," he said.

Ranfurly is a small town about 110km north of Dunedin.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Quad bike crash in Central Otago injures up to eight

23 Mar, 2019 6:12pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY

Central Otago effluent disposal site a 'stupid idea'

21 Mar, 2019 11:45am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Award-winning farmer killed in jet-boat crash

21 Mar, 2019 12:30pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Three injured in crash near Queenstown

24 Mar, 2019 2:51pm
Quick Read