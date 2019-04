Police have arrested a man in relation to two arsons at churches in Christchurch and Greymouth.

Police were called to a church building on Kirkwood Ave, in Upper Riccarton, about 2.15am on March 11, after a suspicious fire.

They were also called to a church on Main South Rd, in Greymouth, about 2.15am on March 13.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.