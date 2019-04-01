An alleged gunman accused of shooting at Christchurch police officers in February, which led to a period where frontline officers were armed, has now been charged with attempted murder.

Tolu Ma'anaiama, 33, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this afternoon where a new charge of attempting to murder attending police officers in the city on February 26 was laid.

Ma'anaiama, 33, received two gunshot wounds to the lower body after police returned fire in Eveleyn Couzins Ave in the Richmond area shortly before 7.30pm that day following a pursuit.

He also faces charges of failing to stop, assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

Advertisement

Police also allege that he failed to stop three days earlier.

Judge Alistair Garland remanded Ma'anaiama in custody without plea to appear in the High Court on April 17.

A 20-year-old man has also been charged and will be back in court next month.