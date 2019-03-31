Police are hunting three masked men who robbed a Christchurch supermarket over the weekend and assaulted a security guard with a metal police.

The three men, wearing dark coloured hoodies, gloves, and balaclavas covering their faces, entered Countdown Northlands Mall supermarket at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

One of them carried a backpack while another was armed with a metal pole or crowbar.

While one stood at the entrance to the supermarket, the other two entered the store, police say.

"They approached a staff member at the cash registers and robbed her of a sum of money, before running from the store. She was not injured, but shaken," a police statement says.

"As they left, one of the males assaulted a security guard with the metal pole. The security guard sustained a minor injury that did not require hospitalisation."

Police are now seeking information on the identity of the three offenders. Anyone with information should contact Constable Steph Gemmill of Christchurch Police, on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.