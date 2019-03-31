The mother and child killed in a horror smash at the weekend were from a well-known Kaiwaka family.

The two killed were in a northbound car which collided with a southbound vehicle on State Highway 1 about 200m north of Oruawharo Rd in Topuni about 9pm on Saturday.

Two other people injured in the crash were in stable condition, at Starship and Auckland Hospitals.

It was alleged a silver sedan failed to stop after the crash and was located by police just north of Auckland with another person who was in the car at the time of the crash.

Police said a 19-year-old male was due to appear in North Shore District Court on Monday on two charges of driving with excess breath alcohol causing death.

Kaiwaka School principal Rosie Ellis said the family were well known in Kaiwaka with three to four generations having attended the school.

Three brothers as well as other whanau members attended Kaiwaka School at present. She said staff and students would attend the tangi if invited.

An aunt of the woman killed has been a te reo Maori teacher at Rodney College for five to six years.

Deputy principal Alison Middleton said the school was working very hard to support Maria Paikea's whanau and any students affected by the tragedy.

Paikea and husband Rau Morgan run the Kaiwaka Food Bank.