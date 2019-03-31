There are "multiple fatalities" after a car slammed into a tree south of Kinleith this morning.

Several people had died in the crash, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) confirmed.

Firefighters had freed one person with critical injuries from the wreckage.

One person has been taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Advertisement

A woman who lives near the crash scene was on her way to take her children to school when she saw the vehicle had smashed into a tree.

After seeing the wreckage she turned around and drove back to check on the occupants.

"It wasn't nice, it wasn't nice at all."

Emergency services have put up a cordon at Tirohanga Road. Photo / John Van de Ven

She was still in shock as to what she'd seen but said there were six people in one car, a Ford Falcon.

Conditions at the time were dry and the crash happened on a relatively straight stretch of Tirohanga Rd, she said.

The crash took pace south of Kinleith.

There had been a second "incident" at the same spot but a FENZ spokesman said he did not believe anyone had been injured in the second crash.

A car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Tirohanga and Okama Roads, south of Kinleith and near Kinleith Forest, police said.

The incident was reported to police around 7.40am.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.