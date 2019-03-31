A small but "visible" fire above Lyttelton Harbour has flooded Fire and Emergency with calls from concerned residents.

However, a Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications spokesman said there was nothing to be concerned about despite fire crews "having access issues" and not being able to get into the scene yet.

Diamond Harbour fire crews were called to the scene at Charteris Bay, on Banks Peninsula, just before 3am today.

The spokesman said there were few details available but the fire was in vegetation and measured about 20m by 20m. There were no houses in the area and he believed the fire wasn't spreading.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was still too dark to get a chopper into the area. Exactly how they were going to extinguish it was still being sorted, he said.

Vegetation in the Canterbury region was still "a bit on the dry side" but he said residents did not need to be concerned about the fire.

He said they'd received multiple calls about the blaze due to its "visibility" on the hill.

Two crews were currently at the scene.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Residents near Waikato landfill fire warned to stay inside

31 Mar, 2019 1:04pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Fire crews to keep tabs on Hampton Downs landfill blaze

1 Apr, 2019 5:11am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Fire destroys family home in Napier

31 Mar, 2019 12:10pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Remuera house fire, Northland slash fire keep firefighters busy

29 Mar, 2019 5:54am
Quick Read