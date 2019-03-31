A small but "visible" fire above Lyttelton Harbour has flooded Fire and Emergency with calls from concerned residents.

However, a Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications spokesman said there was nothing to be concerned about despite fire crews "having access issues" and not being able to get into the scene yet.

Diamond Harbour fire crews were called to the scene at Charteris Bay, on Banks Peninsula, just before 3am today.

The spokesman said there were few details available but the fire was in vegetation and measured about 20m by 20m. There were no houses in the area and he believed the fire wasn't spreading.

Advertisement

It was still too dark to get a chopper into the area. Exactly how they were going to extinguish it was still being sorted, he said.

Vegetation in the Canterbury region was still "a bit on the dry side" but he said residents did not need to be concerned about the fire.

He said they'd received multiple calls about the blaze due to its "visibility" on the hill.

Two crews were currently at the scene.