A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after hitting a tree at Brightwater near Nelson this afternoon.

A Police spokesman said emergency services were responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Teapot Valley Rd and Waimea West Rd, Brightwater.

"Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash around 3.20pm," he said.

"Initial indications are a motorcyclist has received critical injuries.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

"The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

The accident occurred in the same area where a serious fire threatened homes in February.