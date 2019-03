A minibus has crashed in an accident which has closed State Highway 27 at Tatuanui, about 10km north of Matamata.

Police said the minibus was the only vehicle involved in the crash which was reported at around 1pm.

"A number of people were on the bus at the time of the crash, however there is no indication of injuries at this stage," a spokesperson said.

"SH27 at Tatuanui is currently closed southbound and motorists are asked to avoid the area."