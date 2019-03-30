Six people have been hurt - two seriously - in a crash involving three cars in rural Coromandel today.

St John Ambulance tweeted that it had helped the six injured after the crash at the summit of the Kopu-Hikuai road.

As well as the two seriously injured, four people received minor injuries.

That road, also known as State Highway 25A, connects the settlement of Kopu, 6km south of Thames, with Hikuai, on the eastern side of Coromandel Peninsula.

They were called at 12.28pm, St John Ambulance tweeted.

The injured had been taken to various destinations, St John said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on the state highway somewhere between Kirikiri Valley and Puketui roads.

The highway was blocked after the crash, and remained so as of 1.20pm.