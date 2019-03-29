One person has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Wairakei Terraces in Taupō

The crash happened about 2:15pm Friday near the intersection of Wairakei Drive and Wairakei Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and police will investigate the cause of the crash.

Earlier one person was airlifted to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a car near the intersection of Otake and Whangamata Rds in Marotiri about 1.20pm Friday.