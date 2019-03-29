"We just want to show more Chinese culture to Kiwi people."

This weekend will be a first in Te Puke, a cultural showcase of Chinese culture.

"We want the Chinese community to join in the Kiwi community," Tina Zhang, President of Tauranga Chinese Friendship Society said.

It's an auspicious event for the small Bay of Plenty rural town.

Advertisement

Visiting teacher Chang Xiao Ma will teach and share traditional Chinese calligraphy. There will also be traditional Chinese dance, music and tai chi.

"When Jacinda Ardern spoke to the United Nations, she spoke about friendship and working together," said society member, John Hodgson. "We are not elitists, we are not extremists."



The event will be held at Te Puke Lyceum Club, from 10am to 1.30pm and everyone is welcome.