Nine hundred people are being warned to get their cars checked because of concerns they might have been issued dodgy WoFs.

The concerns follow the suspension of vehicle inspector Oliver Wilson and his inspecting organisation Cambridge Auto Electric 2017 Ltd, in the Waikato.

Motorists with a current WoF issued from the store are being encouraged to get their vehicle rechecked. The Transport Agency will contact vehicle owners to advise them on recheck options, and vouchers will be provided.

The Transport Agency suspended the operator because of his inability to carry out Warrant of Fitness inspections in accordance with Land Transport rules and regulations.

"Most seriously, he failed to identify corrosion and seatbelt damage on a vehicle he was inspecting," the Transport Agency said.

Wilson had also failed a short theory test on his knowledge of the Vehicle Inspections Requirements Manual.

His inadequacies were picked up over three site reviews carried out by the Transport Agency since 2017.

A statement issued by the Transport Agency said they were unaware of specific concerns relating to other individual vehicles.

"However, because of the poor quality of Mr Wilson's inspections there is a possibility that some vehicles may have been incorrectly passed," it said.

"For this reason, we strongly encourage people who have a current Warrant of Fitness issued from Cambridge Auto Electric 2017 Ltd to get their vehicle rechecked."

The agency holds records of all WoF inspections.

• Anyone who thinks they could be affected, who has moved address or changed their contact number in the past year, can contact the Transport Agency on 0800 108 809.