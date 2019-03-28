Police were called into Parliament after a "suspicious package" was identified by security but Speaker Trevor Mallard has confirmed it was a delivery of flowers.

Police had cordoned off part of Parliament after a "suspicious package" was identified by parliamentary security this morning.

But Mallard told the Herald the package was just flowers.

A spokeswoman for the Speaker's office said the "suspicious package" was identified when it was being screened by an x-ray machine.

"It appeared to have organic material inside."

She said that triggered parliamentary security's contingency plan for suspicious packages.

She said this was "standard process in these types of situations".

Parliamentary security contacted the police and cordoned the area off until police arrived.

Police are on the scene.

But the Speaker's office says given the package was just flowers, the area that was cordoned off has now reopened.