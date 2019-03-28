A stolen car was used in two early morning ram raids in the Whangārei area and police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the white subaru legacy.

Police say the car was dumped on Whareora Rd after it was used in ram raids at Tikipunga and then at Parua Bay today.

Detective Sergeant Josh Lautogo said GAS Tikipunga was hit about 4.05am and then Parua Bay Four Square was broken into at 4.33am.

The car, with a registration number of KPB477, was stolen from an Otangarei property about midnight.

Officers were still working through what had been taken from the two businesses this morning but appealed to anyone who may have seen the stolen vehicle to contact police.

GAS Tikipunga was open for business business this morning.

If you can help police please contact Lautogo at Whangārei police station on 09 4304500 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.