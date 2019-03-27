One person has been critically injured after a crash near Pyes Pa, Tauranga this morning.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene at about 9.45am.

She said one person who was "Status 1 [critical]" was being taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said a car rolled in the southbound lane.

She said there was no immediate update on the patient's status, but was transported to Tauranga Hospital.

Serious Crash is examining the scene.