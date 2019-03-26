Three people have been injured and State Highway 1 is closed following a single vehicle crash north of Tirau.

The crash occurred by the golf course at about midday today.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

Two people were taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, one in a moderate condition and one with minor injuries.

A third person was transported by helicopter. The spokeswoman said they were initially assessed as being in a serious condition but had since improved.

The road will be closed for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

Diversions are in place between Tirau, SH27, and Pairere, SH29. NZ Transport Agency said to allow an extra 10 minutes for this a short detour or delay your journey.