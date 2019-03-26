The family of missing woman Jessica Boyce are continuing their search eight days on, despite official searches having been suspended due to weather.

Boyce, 27, has not been seen since March 19. However, her vehicle was located at Lake Chalice, in Mt Richmond Forest.

Cousin Aaron Goodwin released a statement today thanking police for their efforts, and imploring others to "act now, don't wait".

"We would like to start by thanking the police and all of the Land Search and Rescue team members for their efforts thus far.

Advertisement

"Those working behind the scenes have been fantastic, and we are so grateful to members of the public who have come forward with information that is helping in the search for Jess.



"We can't put into words the depth of the gratitude we have for you all," the statement said.

"The official search for Jess has been suspended due to weather, but family and friends are continuing with our own efforts.

"Our search has taken us up mountains, through rivers, and through vast amounts of bush. We are moving as fast as we can, while being careful to be methodical in our search."

Goodwin said there were certain items and skill sets the family was looking for that would be of huge help to the search efforts.

Those items included; long-range walkie talkies, aerial drones and GPS trackers.

Police earlier sought sightings of Boyce's red Holden Rodeo ute, which was found at Lake Chalice. Photo / Supplied

He said searches remain focused on the primary area of interest, but also asked the public to keep an eye out in the Marlborough region, including; Whites Bay, Wairau River, The Diversion, Rarangi Beach, Robin Hood Bay, Taylor River Reserve, Queen Charlotte Drive, Wairau Lagoons Walkway.

Public were also asked to look for Boyce in the Nelson and West Coast Region, including Takaka, Ruby Bay and Richmond.

"We also ask that vineyard owners and workers in the upper South Island keep an eye out for Jess as she is fond of being around these areas.

"While Jess can be resourceful when the time calls, it has now been eight days since she left home and we are growing increasingly apprehensive," he said.

"We ask again that anyone with information that could lead to Jess being found contact Blenheim police on 03 578 5279.

"Act now, don't wait. Thank you all for your ongoing support. Let's bring Jess home."

Yesterday police said they had located Boyce's vehicle at Lake Chalice.

"We wish to speak to anyone who has been up the Lake Chalice Road since it recently re-opened," Constable Al Hendrickson said.

"We are seeking information on Jess' movements in the weeks leading up to her disappearance, particularly Jess' actions and activities throughout the Blenheim and Renwick areas."

Police earlier sought sightings of Boyce's red Holden Rodeo ute between Tuesday and Friday, March 22.

Boyce is reported to have contacts in Blenheim, Nelson and Christchurch.

A public appeal on social media has asked people to look around rivers, bush areas, walking tracks and camp grounds in these regions.

Searches for Boyce are being carried out by Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), including by helicopter and dog units.

Official searches were called off after a heavy rain watch was put in place for northwest Nelson and the Richmond Ranges this morning. A strong wind watch is also in place for Marlborough.

Further south, an extreme weather front has caused major flooding and demolished a bridge on the West Coast, closed major roads and schools and forced evacuations.

• Anybody with information on Boyce's whereabouts should contact Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279.