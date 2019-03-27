Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to tackle financial infidelity. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Everyone has secrets, but there are some secrets that can do more harm than good, particularly in a long-term relationship.

Like if you impulse buy things, then hide the receipt from your significant other.

Or if you squirrel money away into a bank account the other person has no idea about.

These things can be the subject of jokes, but it's actually no laughing matter.

Because if you're not careful, it can spiral into a serious problem where you don't have enough money to pay the bills, or you create a major trust problem in your relationship.

There's even a name for it: financial infidelity.

For the latest podcast I talked to AUT senior finance lecturer Ayesha Scott. We discussed what financial infidelity is, the more serious problem of financial abuse, and how to start those money conversations without getting into a fight.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

