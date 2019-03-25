An Auckland man accused of driving and killing three people and injuring a fourth in a horrific crash in Hamilton has dropped his bid for name suppression.

Through his lawyer, Reuben William Maharaj, 32, of Glenfield, also entered not guilty pleas to three charges of manslaughter and one charge of dangerous driving causing injury when his case was called in the High Court at Hamilton today.

Maharaj was again excused from attending today's callover as he was currently a patient remanded in the custody of mental health institute The Mason Clinic in Auckland.

Auckland teenager Grace Hill, 16, and her boyfriend's parents Jeremy and Tania Kay were all killed in the crash.

Mitchell Kay, who was the driver of the Holden Trax on the night, survived the crash after suffering moderate injuries.

He was in court with other family to hear the status of the case and Maharaj's lawyer enter pleas.

Justice Sarah Katz told the court a report assessing his fitness to plead had been completed and found that he was fit to stand to trial.

Roger Chambers, acting as agent for Maharaj's lawyer, was initially going to file a last-minute memorandum to extend the name suppression order which had lapsed at his last appearance. However, after discussions with the judge he said he no longer wished to pursue suppression.

He said he had received "a massive amount of disclosure" from police which he was going through with his client's parents, who were supporting their son.

Justice Katz said there was a trial date available for February 10, next year, for two weeks. However, that would be confirmed at Maharaj's case review hearing on May 14.

He was remanded in further custody until then.