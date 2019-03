A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Tokoroa.

A Police spokeswoman said police attended an address in Tokoroa at 5.50pm tonight where a male had been injured.

"He was taken to hospital by persons at the address," she said.

"Police attended and took one male into custody. He was speaking with Police."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the ambulance service was not involved.