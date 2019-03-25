Three hundred Hawaiian volunteers working up to 14 hours a day for three days have gifted Christchurch a lei as the southern city continues to grieve the mosque attacks.

Called the Lei of Aloha for World Peace, it was crafted using 14 truckloads of ti leaves and has been divided into eight different sections.

The Al Noor Masjid, the Linwood Mosque, Christchurch Hospital, the police, St John ambulance, Victim Support and Ngāi Tahu will receive one section each.

Meanwhile, the Christchurch City Council received the eighth section of the lei on Monday morning and Mayor Lianne Dalziel said it was "extraordinary".

Advertisement

Mourners lay flowers on a wall at the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch. Photo / AP

"The effort and love that has gone into making this lei is extraordinary and I am honoured to receive it on behalf of the city of Christchurch," Dalziel said.

Elsewhere, the flowers left outside the Christchurch Botanic Gardens have been collected and the local council is working on archiving them.

Botanic Gardens director Wolfgang Bopp said the University of Canterbury and the Canterbury Museum is supporting the archival work.

"It is important that what happens with the floral tributes long term is led by the Muslim community," Bopp said.

"We will wait for their guidance and hope to have the coming weeks before making a final decision."