The alleged gunman who killed 50 Muslims and wounded 48 Muslim worshippers of the Islamic faith was flown from Christchurch to Auckland under tight security by an Air Force Hercules.

Sources have revealed to the Herald on Sunday that the alleged gunman was taken to Auckland Prison, Paremoremo, under tight security - including being flown up from Christchurch on the New Zealand Defence Force plane.

And our sources also said he was under under round the clock supervision and and was being watched by Pakeha prison guards.

"This wouldn't normally happen; staff is not allocated based on their race," the source said. "The authorities might think having guards who aren't white might antagonise him, but the point is why should he have special favours?"

The New Zealand Defence referred comment over the travel arrangements for the alleged gunman to Corrections, who confirmed they had "worked closely with other agencies to securely transfer" the alleged gunman.

When asked if the man was only being guarded by white prison officers, they said: "We have diverse staff. Their safety is our top priority - our operational staff rostering has not and will not change for this individual."

The alleged gunman has been segregated away from other prisoners and is able to be observed 24 hours a day, either directly by staff and/or via CCTV camera.

He has been denied the right to have visitors and has no access to newspapers, radio or TV.

Inside Auckland Prison high security prison at Pareremoremo. Photo / Doug Sherring.

The source said the "usual risk procedures are in place" and the gunman is permited to wear a blue gown only to reduce the chances of self-harm.

"It's made out of thick canvas, it's like a dress".

The alleged gunman is being held in segregation within the new maximum security wing at the Paremoremo prison.

The unit can house up to 260 inmates. Each has their own cell that is 3.1 wide by 2.9m deep and has a toilet, shower and a basin. Paremoremo prison holds 681 inmates and is home to the our most dangerous criminals.

One of them was high profile prisoner Arthur Taylor who was recently released after being locked up for 40 years.

Taylor told the Herald on Sunday that a lack of human contact for inmates in segregation - which he spent 13 months in - was incredibly tough mentally to cope with.

"He won't have anything to distract him," he said.

"We'd be allowed one shower a day, food is shoved through a slot in the door and you can't go outside."

Taylor said while angry inmates wouldn't be able to physically get close to the alleged gunman, they'd "give him hell from their cells just for the thrill of it."