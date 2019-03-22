A man is in a critical condition after being run over by a fork lift in a workplace accident in Napier this afternoon.

The accident occurred about 4.30pm today at Pan Pac saw mill on State Highway 2, about 15km north of Napier CBD.

Police arrived on the scene about 4.45pm and confirmed a man was in critical condition.

The incident has been reported to WorkSafe.

Pan Pac Forest Products Ltd is a New Zealand-based timber company employing 360 staff, with its Napier headquarters situated close to the Kaingaroa Forest.

