Timing for today's commemorations around New Zealand have been confirmed and thousands are expected to reflect on the Christchurch mosque attacks a week ago.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will begin formal proceedings with a statement at 1.25pm.

At 1.30pm an Islamic call to prayer will sound at all mosques, as well as on TV and radio.

Two minutes' silence will be marked 1.30pm until 1.32pm.

Friday prayers, or Jummah Salah, will commence at 1.34pm.

Church bells will toll at 3pm.

Two minutes' silence was chosen over the usual one minute because of the magnitude of the tragedy; a two-minute silence also took place to commemorate the Pike River explosions in 2010.

Some of the events around New Zealand today, and in coming days, include:

• Wellington Airport, Friday, 10.45am

A special vigil has been arranged at the Wellington Airport organised by Multicultural New Zealand and Wellington Airport.

Two minutes' silence will be observed to pay respect to the lives lost followed by some words from guests attending. The vigil will take place at the pre-chartered pen, just to the south of the main terminal building.

• Nelson Islamic Cultural Society, Friday, 12.30pm

The Nelson Islamic Cultural Society is holding a prayer service from 12.30pm today, starting with an invitation to hold hands to show solidarity in prayer. Nelson Mosque Back Hall, 320 Hardy St, Nelson.

• Masjid e Umar, Mt Roskill, Friday, 1,30pm

St George's Church in Epsom is working with the Masjid e Umar to hold a "Cordon of Love" around the mosque for the service at 1.30pm.

• Civic Square, and Claudelands Park, Hamilton, Friday, 1.25pm

Gatherings for two minutes silence at Civic Square and Claudelands Park.

The two minutes silence, requested by the New Zealand Government following last Friday's tragic events at two mosques in Christrchurch, will occur at 1.32pm.

Members of the public can congregate in Civic Square, outside the Hamilton City Council Municipal Building, from 1.25pm. A member of staff will announce the commencement of the two minutes silence.

At Hamilton's Jamia mosque on Heaphy Tce the two minutes silence will be preceded by the Muslim call to prayer. The public can gather in Claudelands Park, across the road from the mosque.

• Auckland Domain, Auckland, Friday 6pm-7pm

Due to an influx of interest, this remembrance event has been moved to the Auckland Domain with more than 4400 indicating they will attend on the Facebook event.

The vigil was originally planned to take place at Aotea Square, however, in case of a turnout similar to that at the Basin Reserve the location has changed.

"We are shocked and in grief watching the news reporting on the Christchurch shooting come in," the event's description said.

"On Friday we will gather to remember the precious lives unjustly taken from us, and in total rejection of Islamophobia and violence."

• Imam Reza Mosque, New Lynn, Auckland, Friday 6.30pm-7.30pm

The vigil will be held at the mosque, 7B Astley Ave, New Lynn.

• Kāpiti Vigil for Christchurch, Kapiti Primary School, 7pm-8pm

A vigil is planned at the school on the corner of Kapiti and Rimu roads in Paraparaumu.

• North Hagley Park, Christchurch, Saturday 10am

A march will take place through Christchurch city starting at North Hagley Park, with nearly 2500 indicating on Facebook they will take part in the event.

Participants are asked to wear bright-coloured clothing to symbolise the "powerful optimism and hope that our city holds for the future".

• North Hagley Park, Christchurch, Sunday 5pm-7pm

Called "Remember those who lost their lives 15-3-19", nearly 9000 people have indicated they will attend the public vigil at North Hagley Park on Sunday night.

According to the Facebook event, the vigil's description simply said the event is to "show that hate can't divide us".

• Wellington Civic Square, March 28, 6pm-8.30pm

Organised by the Amnesty at Vic group, this event was initially planned for Thursday, March 21, but was put off due to safety reasons.