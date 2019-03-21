A man who got into trouble swimming at a beach on Auckland's west coast last night has not been found.

The Herald understands a group of three people got into trouble while swimming on the main beach at Bethells/Te Henga.

A 10-year-old boy and a woman managed to get back to shore. However, a man was still missing. A helicopter had been back circling the area this morning.

The person went missing in the water at Bethells Beach on Auckland's west coast. Photo / Google
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted with a search at 5.23pm last night after the person went missing in the water at Bethells Beach/Te Henga.

After searching the area the person was not found, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman Lincoln Davies said.

More to come.

