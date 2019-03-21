A short film has been unveiled today documenting the faces of mourners who stood in masses in sombre vigils at floral tributes in central Christchurch.

This clip is titled "Faces at the Flowers" and was created by Frank Film, a Christchurch-based company owned by award winning film-maker Gerard Smyth.

It captures solemn faces, tears and hugs all before a sea of flowers.

One week on from the Christchurch massacre, New Zealanders will today stand together in two minutes' silence to remember those who were gunned down as they worshipped at two central city mosques.

The haunting sounds of the Islamic adhan, or call to prayer, will be broadcast live across the country, including on nzherald.co.nz and Newstalk ZB. Later, some Auckland mosques will open their doors to any who want to join in remembrance.