The man who died earlier this week following a jet-boat crash on the Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park was Shane Paul Gibbons, a well-known farmer from the Te Anau Basin.

Police said they were alerted to the crash at 8.45pm on Monday night. There were four people, including Gibbons, 50, aboard the boat at the time.

A notice in the Otago Daily Times stated that a service would be held on Saturday at their farm Whare Creek for Gibbons, who also went by the nickname "Scrub".

The crash is the third jet-boat accident during the past two months, following a February 23 incident in Queenstown, in which nine people were injured, and the death of Christchurch jet-boat competitor Cameron Moore during the Otago rivers jet-boat race, near Luggate, two days later.

Southern Lakes Helicopters operations manager Lloyd Matheson said the firm had taken part in the rescue operation, but was unable to provide further details.

A St John spokesman said three people had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

In 2016 Gibbons and his partner Bridget Speight won the 2016 Southland Ballance Farm Environment Award.

The couple farm sheep, beef and dairy support at Whare Creek on the southern end of the Te Anau Basin.