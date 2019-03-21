A 20-year-old accused of murdering a young Auckland father has appeared in court following a series of armed police raids.

The man appeared today in the Manukau District Court.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland next month.

Counties Manukau Police investigating the death of Arthur Brown. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere at about 12.45am on March 10.

Advertisement

Police earlier said their inquiries found he was waiting for a friend to pick him up when three offenders approached him on foot.

"He has then been shot twice before the offenders cowardly ran from the scene," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said.

"This is a senseless act of violence that has left a newborn baby to grow up without a father. Mr Brown was unarmed, out-numbered and defenceless."

Brown is survived by his wife Atiliai Brown, who recently gave birth, while the couple had only been married for less than two months.

Armed police at the cordon on Vine St in Māngere after Arthur Brown was shot. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Va'aelua said police executed several search warrants yesterday with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, leading to the accused's arrest.

Several firearms were also recovered during the morning raids, Va'aelua said.

Two other people were also assisting police with their inquiries, he added.

Va'aelua said many police officers have worked on the homicide inquiry since Brown's death.

"[Yesterday's] arrest is pleasing and a great relief to achieve this result," the detective said.

"This has come about through some tireless work by the police team working on the case and assisted by information provided from the public, including anonymous reports via Crimestoppers."

The funeral for Brown, who was also known as Afa, was also held yesterday.