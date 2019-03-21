COMMENT:

Yesterday I met my cousin, although he was killed in cold blood a few days ago, at the Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand. I "met" him upon visiting his aunt's house and learnt much more about this ambitious 33-year-old whose life was cut so short.

While my cousin Atta Elayyan lived in Kuwait and later New Zealand, I was living in Jordan and North America and we never crossed paths. During my visit, I heard about how kind and supportive he was to his family, how intelligent and ambitious he was as a tech entrepreneur establishing his own company, and how energetic and athletic he was as a member of New Zealand's national futsal team.

His father, Mohammed Elayyan, who founded the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, was also injured in the shooting. I struggled to hold back my tears as I saw a video of Atta's father speaking from his hospital bed about Islam being a religion of love and the need to love one another.

Mohammed had spearheaded efforts to assist the local community during the devastating 2011 Christchurch earthquake, providing food and shelter in the mosque to many.

These past couple of days, I've been reading news items addressing this terror attack, including reports analysing how the media disproportionately blames terror attacks globally on Muslims.

This propaganda is effectively brainwashing many, and increasing hate and distrust between people. Yet these reports fall short not only in their scope of what they cover but also what they fail to mention.

Terrorism is more often against Muslims than committed by them. Photo / Michael Craig

The reports and news items mostly discuss individual terror attacks like the one committed in Christchurch. Yet in many instances they fail to mention several important points.

First, Muslims have been the biggest victims of such attacks globally. One such contrast I remember includes the January 2015 terror attacks in France, which killed 10-20 people. This was followed by a global outcry with dozens of world officials gathering in France and leading a massive march in Paris in protest.

Yet in July 2016, a single terrorist attack killed close to 400 people, mostly Muslims, in Baghdad's Karrada district. For the most part, this barely made a blip on the radar of media globally, with the victims dying silently, since this was once again just one terror attack among hundreds of others against Muslims.

Second, the fact is that many terrorist groups in the world today including Isis, who have killed so many Muslims as they did in the aforementioned attack, have been created and supported by Western intelligence agencies.

Ironically, even the name given to such groups, i.e., "Islamic State of…", further divides East and West, giving non-Muslims the illusion that this is being done under the name of Islam itself or with the somehow implicit consent of Muslims.

Third, and perhaps most significantly of all, is the terror perpetrated by various Western governments — notably the USA— and their client puppet states, which continue to kill millions of people globally and throughout history.

When looking at individual terrorist attacks like those committed by white supremacists in Christchurch, we must not forget that the wars and oppression waged on places like Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Palestine and elsewhere, are the epitome and manifestation of terror, practised against civilian populations.

We must never be naïve enough to accept the actions of governments when they attempt to shroud the massacres, wars and terror they perpetrate and perpetuate in a false cloak of legitimacy.

And yet, despite all of this and despite the millions of Muslims who continue to be killed by mostly white Christian men in positions of power, the vast majority of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims do not hate the West or people from other religions. This sentiment manifested itself clearly when one of the first victims to be killed at the Al Noor Mosque greeted the terrorist coming to kill him with words of love saying "Hello brother".

The attack has backfired on this white supremacist, and the love shown towards the Muslim community has exemplified his failure. My cousin leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old daughter. Hopefully, if we all work together hard enough, she can grow up in a world better than ours.

• Rifat Audeh is a human rights activist and filmmaker based in Jordan. His writing has appeared in various media and he has a masters degree in media and journalism.