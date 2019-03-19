A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with distributing objectionable material.

A police spokesperson confirmed they executed a search warrant at an Avonside address at 11am today and had charged a 44-year-old man.

The Herald understands the man is Philip Neville Arps.

Arps is the director of a company that is under scrutiny for having a Nazi sign as its logo - the same symbol featured in a manifesto by Christchurch terror accused Brenton Tarrant.

The company, Beneficial Insulation, has a sun wheel as its company logo. It is a symbol employed in a post-Third Reich context by neo-Nazis and some occult subcultures.

Reached for comment over the weekend, Arps told the Herald that Tarrant, facing charges in connection with Friday's massacre, was "taking the piss" but that he himself was "political".

He said Tarrant's actions would "demonise patriotism".