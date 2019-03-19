Three members of a single family were among those murdered during the Christchurch terror attack.

Zeeshan Raza, his father, Ghulam Hussain, and mother, Karam Bibi, all died at the Linwood Masjid.

Raza's sister, Maryam Gul, told BBC Urdu she would not be able to attend their funerals but said her family would be buried in New Zealand.

Hussain and Bibi got here last month to visit their son who moved here last year.

Raza had a degree in mechanical engineering and specialised in motorcycles. He moved to Christchurch in December for work, Stuff reports.

Zeeshan Raza, mechanical engineer from Pakistan. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday, a representative of the Pakistan Government confirmed the family were killed.

"Mr Zeeshan Raza, his father Mr Ghulam Hussain and mother Ms Karam bibi have now been confirmed to have embraced Shahadat in the terrorist attack in [New Zealand]," said a tweet.

"We are in touch with their family. A total of 9 Pakistanis embraced Shahadat in [the attacks]."

Mr Zeeshan Raza, his father Mr Ghulam Hussain and mother Ms. Karam bibi have now been confirmed to have embraced shahadat in the terrroist attack in #NewZealand. We are in touch with their family. A total of 9 Pakistanis embraced shahadat in #NewZealandTerrorAttack — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 17, 2019

Hussain grew up in Karachi and worked for Pakistan Airlines until his retirement.

Ghulam Hussain, from Karachi, Pakistan. Photo / Supplied

Bibi was also born in Karachi, but her parents were from Punjab in India, BBC reports.

Karam Bibi, from Karachi, Pakistan. Photo / File

Protests were held across Pakistan following the attack, with photos of the man alleged to have carried them out burnt by demonstrators.