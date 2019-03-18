A man who died trying to tackle the Christchurch terrorist has been immortalised in a mural by Kiwi artist Paul Walsh.

Walsh has painted a tribute to Naeem Rashid, one of the 50 victims of the terror attack last Friday.

The piece is in a parking lot at 1925 Great North Rd, in Avondale, Auckland.

Rashid and his 21-year-old son were in the Deans Ave mosque. He tried to stop the shooter but was killed trying to save others' lives. His son, Talha Naeem, also died.

'I wish I didn't know who Naeem was,' says artist Paul Walsh. Photo / Facebook

Walsh posted the artwork on his Facebook page, explaining that the green and black background represents "Pakistan and New Zealand, united in mourning".

"I wish I didn't know who Naeem was. I wish he was back at his job as a teacher today, and I wish I was painting something else," Walsh wrote.

"But some coward changed everything, and I have had to respond in the only way I know how; by honouring the lives of my fellow New Zealanders who didn't make it home on Friday.

"We will not forget you."