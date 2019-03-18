A loving father and husband, a passionate technologist, goalkeeper for the New Zealand international futsal team, a loyal friend and a beautiful human.

That's how a Givealittle page created by team-mate Elias Billeh describes Atta Elayyan.

The 33-year-old, shot as he prayed at the Al Noor Mosque, leaves a wife, Farah, and 2-year-old daughter Aya.

Friend Kyle Wisnewski paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "My Heart is broken, a role model to myself and so many in the futsal community, a loving KIWI father, husband, friend and futsal player. You won't ever meet a more down to earth, humbling person. May you Rest In Peace my friend."

Advertisement

Elayyan played 19 A internationals for the Futsal Whites, and also represented Canterbury.

New Zealand international futsal player Atta Elayyan leaves a wife, Farah, and 2-year-old daughter Aya. A Givealittle page is raising money for them. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said his heart went out to the futsal community.

"They are a very tight-knit group and this news of Atta's death will be devastating for all involved in the game. We feel their pain and their grief."

NZ Football Futsal Development Manager Josh Margetts was a team-mate of Elayyan in the Futsal Whites.

"Atta was a great man and well-liked by everyone in the Futsal Whites squad and the futsal community.

"There are no words to sum up how we are all feeling. There is huge hole in our hearts as we come to terms with the loss of a great person and a good mate. He will be sorely missed.

"To Atta's family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can't imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time."

QUOTE | @NZ_Football Futsal Development Manager @margetts_josh: “To Atta’s family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can’t imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time.” #RIPAtta @MainlandFooty pic.twitter.com/tCcileWiUK — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) March 17, 2019

In a post on LinkedIn, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella wrote: "We mourn all the victims of the horrific attack in New Zealand including Atta Elayyan and Syed Jahandad Ali, who were part of our Microsoft MVP and partner communities. Our hearts are with the victims' families and loved ones."

Elayyan, who was also goalkeeper for the Canterbury futsal team, was recognised as one of the country's leading technology visionaries, according to Reseller News. He's made an industry list of the top 100 tech and digital leaders in each of the last two years.

According to Reseller News, Elayyan founded Lazyworm Applications (LWA) nine years ago with Mike Choeung. The business specialised in the delivery of applications on Microsoft platforms.

Microsoft principal software engineer described him as "one of those people that you are lucky to meet in your lifetime. He was a genuine leader, talented designer and inspiring entrepreneur."

The Givealittle page said Elayyan's death had caused significant financial uncertainty for his wife and daughter.

"Atta had a passion for supporting and helping others in the good times and bad. This is our opportunity to give back to his family."

By 6pm on Monday, more than $55,000 had been donated.