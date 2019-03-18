Arwa Moustafa watched the video Brenton Tarrant posted online of his attack on Masjid Al Noor mosque and she knew when he shot in the corners of the room her father had died.

Hussein Moustafa had always prayed in the same corner since the family moved to Christchurch 20 years ago from Egypt in 1999, and died among many of his best friends.

"They used to sit together and when I saw the video and saw him shooting in that corner I knew he was one of the victims. It's just heartbreaking," Arwa said of her father's death.

Moustafa had been an accountant but since retiring he spent much of his spare time at the mosque on Deans Ave in Christchurch.

The 70-year-old was an "active volunteer" there and visited it almost every day, Arwa told the Herald.

"He helped the non-Arabic speakers to learn Arabic and learn the Quran," she said.

"He was in the mosque just looking after it, he was just tidying up every day and making sure people were being looked after."

Hussein Mustafa, right, with his son Mohamed. Photo / Supplied

Growing up in Christchurch, the Masjid Al Noor mosque was part of everyday life for Moustafa and his family and following the terror attack, the family are shattered.

Arwa now lives in the United States and both of her brothers have now left New Zealand too, the youngest leaving Christchurch last month.

Moustafa and his wife had been living in Christchurch alone since then and his daughter said her mother is heartbroken.

The Egyptian ambassador has been to visit her and New Zealand Police have been very welcoming, kind and sensitive Arwa said.

Moustafa has not been buried yet as the police are still investigating but he had decided before his death to be buried in New Zealand.

"I am glad that the person who did that isn't a New Zealander, it goes against everything that New Zealand stands for," Arwa said.

"My dad loved New Zealand, he considered New Zealand to be his home and he wanted to be buried there. I'm just glad he died at home. I take solace in knowing he died in his favourite place."