Salwa Mustafa was told New Zealand was the "safest country in world" before her husband and 16-year-old son were killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Khaled Mustafa and his son Hamza were praying at the Deans Ave mosque on Friday when a lone gunman opened fire on worshippers killing 50 people.

A second son Zaid, 13, is recovering after a six-hour operation at Christchurch Hospital.

The Mustafa family immigrated to New Zealand because of her husband's desired skill-set as farrier, Salwa Mustafa told RNZ.

Before they moved they were told the country was wonderful and safe.

"New Zealand chose us to come here, to die here," she said.

Hamza had celebrated his birthday two days before the attack and a piece of his cake was still in the family fridge, RNZ reported.

The 16-year-old called his mother shortly after the shooting started.

"He said 'mum there is someone in the mosque shooting us," she told RNZ.

She heard the gunfire and called out to Hamza over the phone.

"He couldn't answer me.

"But I could hear he was trying to say something in a very low voice," she told RNZ.

"I held the phone for 22 minutes trying to connect with him. His phone was on. He didn't close his phone.

"'Hamza, Hamza, tell me what's happening, Hamza.'

"There was complete quiet. I couldn't hear anything."

Salwa Mustafa rushed to the mosque with friends she was with.

"Somebody picked up the phone and said 'sorry he can't breathe, I think he's dead'," she told RNZ.

She later watched her husband die in hospital.

Khaled Mustafa had sustained injuries to his head, neck and arm, she said.

Mustafa wants the Government to allow her family abroad to visit New Zealand to support her.