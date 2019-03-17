Police have responded after reports of a suspicious package at Dunedin Airport.

A police spokeswoman said diversions had been set up in the vicinity of the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.

The defence force had been made aware.

Details remain scarce, but it was reportedly found in an out building at Dunedin Airport.

A source contacted the Otago Daily Times saying a "suspicious bag" had been seen in a navigation out building.

The airport was closed and staff were sent home, the person said.

The source said the bomb squad had been called in.