Napier has scored its second big Lotto win in successive draws with a $500,000 first division half-share in Saturday's draw going to a ticket sold in Napier.

The ticket, with the numbers 3, 11, 18, 21, 32, 37, was sold at Greenmeadows New World, and shared the top prize with a ticket sold in Papakura.

The top Powerball prize went untouched in the first draw since a ticket sold at Hastings ticket scalped over $11 million last Wednesday.

Saturday's was the first first-division winner for a Greenmeadows New World customer since a ticket sold at the agency won a $250,000 share of a Lotto pool in December 2016.

Neither the $11 million midweek windfall nor the half-million dollar pot of gold from the weekend appeared to have been claimed by late yesterday afternoon.

"It's not $11 million," said a Greenmeadows agency spokesperson, referring to the $500,000 prize. "But we're looking forward to meeting them."