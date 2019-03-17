The deaths of two more motorcyclists on Northland roads has prompted police to advise people to drive to conditions and to their ability.

Saturday's crashes have pushed Northland's road death toll for this year to nine, of which four were motorcyclists.

Sergeant Dylan Robinson of Mid-North police said a car and a motorcycle collided on State Highway 12, between Taheke and the Rawene turnoff, near the junction with Duddy Rd in Omanaia about 2pm on Saturday.

The crash happened when the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old Northland man, tried to overtake the car on a bend.

The motorcyclist died at the scene while the male driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was flown to Auckland City Hospital.

Robinson said the car caught fire after the crash, ignited nearby bush, and started a significant scrub fire.

Rawene and Kaikohe fire brigades attended and spent more than three hours fighting the blaze.

In the other crash, a motorcyclist hit the side of a bridge on Tangowahine Valley Rd about 4pm on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Daniel Cleaver said initial investigations showed the northbound motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Auckland, failed to take a moderate bend going over the bridge.

He said motorcyclists should ride to the conditions and to their ability.

"If you aren't sure of the roads, slow down a wee bit. That should allow you time to see ahead. Both crashes occurred on a bend which indicates the motorcyclists were not sure where the road was going."

Cleaver said it was better to be late than not get there at all.

Last weekend's double fatality followed the death of a motorcyclist whose Harley Davidson smashed head-on with a truck in the middle of three bridges on SH1 at Kawakawa on January 7.

The man had been overtaking other traffic as he rode south, and was unable to pull out of the truck's path. He died at the scene.

Prior to that crash, another motorcyclist crashed into a bridge at Waipapakauri on January 1.

The 22-year-old was taken to Kaitaia Hospital, then Whangarei Hospital and on to Middlemore Hospital were he died.

There had been a number of crashes involving motorcyclists in Northland so far this year.

Two weeks ago, two motorcyclists were flown to Whangarei Hospital by rescue helicopter after accidents on the Karikari Peninsula.

One suffered a suspected broken hip when his machine struck a rock on Tokerau Beach.

The other was hurt when his bike rolled on a property at Whatuwhiwhi.