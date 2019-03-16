A driver has been critically injured during a race at Western Springs Speedway tonight just before 9pm.

St John ambulance attended the scene and took the driver to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Neither police nor Auckland City Hospital could provide an update on the driver's health at 11pm

Tonight was set to be the final night of Speedway ever held at the Western Springs, before Auckland Council bosses struck a last-minute deal with promoter Bill Buckley for a one year extension at the venue.