KEY POINTS:

• 49 confirmed dead in terrorist shootings at two Christchurch mosques

• 41 killed at mosque near Hagley Park, seven at Linwood, and one died in hospital

• More than 40 people were hospitalised with a range of injuries, including a critically hurt 5-year-old boy flown to Starship

• Shooter had five weapons including two semi-automatic guns - and PM Jacinda Ardern says: 'Our gun laws will change'

• The 28-year-old Australian man, who had been living in Dunedin, is due in court today charged with murder - he is one of three people arrested

• The Queen and Donald Trump are among world leaders who have shared messages of support for NZ

• Events around the country have been cancelled today, including Polyfest in Auckland, Pride in Wellington and Bryan Adams in Christchurch

• The gunman livestreamed shooting at Al Noor Mosque in chilling 17-min video



A member of the public, who was denied entry to Christchurch District Court, said he wanted to get in and "knife" the man accused of yesterday's terror attack.

He showed the Herald a knife he had brought to court.

"What the f*** has happened here," he said of the mass killing.

The court is only open to accredited media.

Police remain surrounding the doors.

The accused is expected to appear soon.

A prisoner van arrived at the Christchurch Justice Precinct building escorted by armed police vehicles.

The court has been closed to the public for security reasons, although media are allowed to attend.

The police Eagle helicopter - which flew from Auckland to assist local police yesterday - is circling the court precinct.

More armed police have arrived to patrol the area on foot.

It's not clear where the accused, 28, was held last night.

The Herald understands he is expected to represent himself at the hearing this morning at the Christchurch District Court.

The media presence - including international agencies - outside the court is growing.

Some family members of those gunned down at the Al Noor mosque have also been at court.

Several told the Herald they wanted to "have a look" at the man accused of slaying their loved ones.

A vehicle drove slowly past court and a man screamed out "rot in f****** hell".

Many others are driving past the precinct and other members of the public have started to gather as the appearance time draws nearer.