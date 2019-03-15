Members of the Rotorua Muslim and wider community are being invited to stand in solidarity with Christchurch at a vigil this evening.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey is helping organise the vigil to be held at Tamatekapua at Te Papaiouru Marae at Ōhinemutu.

"We know there are vigils happening around the country and figured it was right we do something here. We've got a big Muslim community so we wanted to show some solidarity at a time like this."

Coffey, on behalf of Ngāti Whakaue people, has been working with the local Muslim community through the details of what the vigil will look like.

Tāmati Coffey is organising a vigil for the Rotorua community. Photo / File

It will run from 7pm to 8pm and Coffey said it would be done in a "tikanga Māori way" but with respect for the Muslim community too.

"We want to be sensitive to our Muslim whānau because I don't know what's appropriate in their culture.

"Tonight is going to be a very respectful one."

A vigil is being held Tamatekapua meeting house this evening. Photo / File

Coffey said the vigil was open to the wider community.

"It's open to anybody that wants to stand in solidarity with us we send a message to our local Muslim community that we care and we are devastated too and you should have nothing to fear," he said.

"Let's share our sorrow and come together. Let's all cry together and mark the moment because it is, I believe, one of the biggest tragedies in New Zealand."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said she was also working through a number of ideas of ways to mark the tragedy in Rotorua.

She said she was considering all the ideas which were flooding in and her and other council staff would determine the right civic way to mark the tragedy later in the week again.