The wife of a man who went missing following the Christchurch mosques shooting says she believed "Allah has answered my prayers" after her husband was found alive, but unconscious.

Rahimi Ahmad, 39, went for Friday prayers at the Masjid Al Noor on Dean's Ave with his 11-year-old son at around 1pm and no one was able to contact him.

Wife Azila said she was waiting anxiously and at a loss about what to do, when she got a call at around 9pm yesterday from a doctor friend at Christchurch Hospital.

"He said Rahimi was in ICU, he is unconscious - but alive," she said.

"I just immediately rushed to the hospital and went to see him. It was just chaos over there, but I found him ... he was unconscious, but stable."

Rahimi Ahmad and his wife Azila and their two children at home in Christchurch. Rahimi has been found unconscious but alive. Photo / Supplied

Azila said she believed he was found in the mosque among fellow worshippers who had been shot dead.

"I have been praying non-stop and I believe Allah has answered my prayers," she said.

"I'm lucky to have a doctor friend in Christchurch Hospital who was able to tell me exactly where I can find my husband, so I was able to locate him."

Rahimi's injuries were "very serious", she said, and he would undergo a second surgery this morning.

She said the bullet had gone through his stomach and hit his spinal cord.

Azila, who finished her PhD just the day before the shooting, said she felt relief but was also worried about whether Rahimi would pull through and about what the future held.

"Rahimi is the sole bread winner of the family, he is a robotic technician and a wonderful father and husband," she said.

"Of course I am happy he is alive, but I really don't know how I will cope in the future."

Her son, who was taken to safety at a house neighbouring the mosque during the shooting, was returned to her at about 7pm yesterday.

The Herald understands Rahimi's 65-year-old mother was making plans to come to Christchurch to be with her son.