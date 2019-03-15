The head of the Rotorua Muslim Association has reacted to reports that gunmen have opened fire at mosques in Christchurch with at least six people believed to have been killed.

A dead body has been seen lying near Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and a second gunman has been seen near Linwood Masjid mosque.

A Christchurch Star reporter saw a dead body lying close at Palazzo Lane near Al Noor Mosque.

Head of the Rotorua Muslim Association Ayhan Semiz said it was sad to see religion attacked in such a way and there was a global phobia of the Islamic faith.

However he would not be reviewing the associations safety saying it was a one off and "its just a bunch of idiots."

"You cant rationalise with someone in that state of mind."

He said he was not scared following the attacks at the Christchurch mosques as he believed New Zealand was a peaceful and tolerant country and would see through these crimes.

