A repeat Rotorua shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of food from a supermarket and reversed her car at speed over a store worker has been imprisoned.

Lisa Doyle, 29, was sentenced in the Rotorua District Court today on one charge each of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, careless operation of a motor vehicle and shoplifting, as well as a further 10 charges of shoplifting and theft on other occasions.

She was sentenced to four years and nine months imprisonment as well as one month for each of the other theft charges to be served concurrently.

The key charges relate to an incident on November 30 when Doyle went to Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa on Domain Rd with her 11-year-old step-son and filled a trolley with groceries.

She left the store making no attempt to pay. Two employees, including the victim followed her in an attempt to stop her.

One of the staff members was seriously injured when Doyle reversed over her while trying to get away.

The total value of groceries she stole is unknown but the items recovered by the staff were worth $238.14.