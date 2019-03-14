Auckland police are hunting down those responsible for seriously injuring a 90-year-old man who was attacked in his Mount Roskill home last night.

Neighbours have seen forensic staff investigating the property today, which has been taped off and a large tent was erected on the front lawn.

A police spokesman said they received reports of the serious assault on George Laureson Lane, Mount Roskill at 8.05pm on Wednesday.

"A 90-year-old man received serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing," he said.

Police enquiries into the assault are ongoing. Photo / Doug Sherring

The large tent has blue tarpaulin running from its roof to the ground, shielding the view looking inwards from the street.

Curtains of the two-storey house remain closed and a strip of police emergency tape runs along the border of the property.

A woman who lived on the street said the elderly man had lived there for at least the past 40 years and she wasn't sure as to the man's current condition.

"I don't know what happened, I just want to know that he is all right," the woman told the Herald.

She said police had been going in and out of the property all day and the white tent had been pitched up outside the man's house.