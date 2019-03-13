Green Party co-leader James Shaw was punched in an unprovoked attack on his way to Parliament this morning.

Shaw, 45, was attacked by one person; he was grabbed and received a knock to his face.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the attack. The police statement did not identify Shaw as the victim.

The victim was assaulted in Glenmore St, Kelburn at 7.50am outside the entrance to the Wellington Botanic Garden.

The area where Shaw was attacked is a busy commuter thoroughfare and the main route into the CBD from Karori.

It is just around the corner from the Beehive and is only around 500m away.

There would have been a large number of vehicles travelling on the road, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.

"We understand members of the public have assisted the victim and we believe there may also be other witnesses to the incident," police said.

Shaw was attacked in Glenmore St near the entrance to the Wellington Botanic Garden.

Shaw is the Climate Change and Statistics Minister and an associate minister of finance, health and transport.

A Green Party spokesman said although the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

The Greens has requested compassionate leave from the House today from the Speaker.

A spokesman for the Green Party said Shaw was punched in the face and suffered a black eye in the attack.

Shaw, who was walking to work from his Kelburn home, was attacked by the man who stepped out.

Luckily, two passersby stepped in after the attack. He continued on to work and attended a meeting before going

The spokesman said he then went to hospital for an assessment given he had received a blow to the head.

Shaw was not robbed and the spokesman said there didn't appear to be a motive for the attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was made aware of the attack just after 9am this morning.

She was on a plane at the time, but was made aware after she landed. She was notified by the Greens.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said she had a conversation with Shaw where she asked about his health

Ministers don't, as a matter of course have police protection when they travel. That is reserved for the Prime Minister and ministers who may have received threats.

National MP Todd Muller said on Twitter he was "stunned" to hear news of the assault.

"I hope he recovers quickly and is back working on the Climate Change issues that I know he cares deeply about."