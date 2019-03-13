A Hawke's Bay Lotto shop has sold its 46th lucky ticket, with a customer scooping $11 million in last night's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Unichem Stortford Lodge in Hastings, which over the years has sold a total of 46 winning tickets and cemented itself as the "luckiest" Lotto store in New Zealand.

Last night's prize was made up of $10m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto first division.

This is the fifth time that Powerball has been struck so far this year, with players from Taranaki, Feilding, Auckland and Christchurch already becoming overnight millionaires.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland, who took home $300,000.

While Unichem Stortford Lodge takes out the top spot for the "luckiest" Lotto store, Richmond Night N Day in Nelson follows closely behind, having sold 34 winning tickets, and Pak'nSave Riccarton in Christchurch comes in third with 32 winning tickets sold.

The wins include the number of First Division Lotto, Powerball, Strike and Big Wednesday winning tickets sold of all time.

Last night's winner is encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto outlet.