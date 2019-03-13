A top executive at Auckland Council, Dean Kimpton, has resigned after nearly six years in the role of chief operating officer.

Kimpton is the second member of chief executive Stephen Town's executive team to resign in recent months.

Chief of strategy Jim Quinn resigned last September and left last month.

"I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role and plan on taking some time off and having a decent holiday," Kimpton said.

Kimpton is known as a fixit man around council, taking on difficult jobs like steering through the NewCore IT project after a budget blowout, completing it on time and within the new budget.

He stepped in to take control of two large slips behind the Birkenhead shops.

"I hope that on the way through I have contributed to making council and Auckland a better place," Kimpton said.

Town said Dean has overseen some significant changes in the Operations Division that have changed the organisation's way of working and focused on customer experience.

"Dean has been a pivotal figure in his five and half years here and leaves the council and the Operations division in great shape to help us continue to deliver for Aucklanders.

"Dean will be with us for some months yet and I will use that time to work with him on next steps for the leadership of the Operations Division," siad Town.

Kimpton leaves at the end of May.