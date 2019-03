A main road into Taupō has re-opened and an arrest has been made after a family harm incident.

Police said in a statement the incident happened about 3pm today and they had concerns for the safety and wellbeing of a man.

Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid Tongariro St which is was blocked between Redoubt St and Pois Rd.

People commenting on Facebook said traffic was "crazy" and to avoid the area.